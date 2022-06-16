Bear gives high five to driver, funny video goes viral

A video of a bear giving a high five to a driver who was sticking his hand outside his car is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video on social media picture and video-sharing outlet Instagram sees three bears on the road in Romania. The driver stuck his hand out of the window. The bear approached him and gave him a high five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)



The animal then joined the rest of the bears.

“The bear was so confused after the high 5, he had to sit and think about life! ✋😭,” the caption read.

The text on the video read, “How did this guy get a high five off a wild bear !?

The viral video shared by ‘pubity’ has more than 17.2 million views and 1.5 million likes. Netizens found the video hilarious but said they would never try touching a wild bear.

“They want food that’s why and they know the humans will give food out, bit sad really seeing an apex predator do tricks for food,” a netizen wrote while another stated, “They were besties in a past life of course!”

A third wrote, “Baby bear would have to discuss that with momma bear later” while the fourth wrote, “Goldie Locks stole their house and now they just walking down the street”.

Earlier, an adorable video has been making rounds on social media that sees a bear teaching her cub how to ride a slide in a school playground.

The animals were enjoying themselves at a playground of the Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville city in the North Carolina state of the United States.

The teachers were amazed to see the mother and her cub having fun on the rides instead of school children.

