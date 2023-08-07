‘Beep’: Pakistan’s first ever WhatsApp-like app launched

ISLAMABAD: Beep Pakistan, country’s first-ever WhatsApp-like communication application, has been launched by the federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

The communication application, intended to be a domestic alternative to WhatsApp, was launched by Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Amin Ul Haque.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) prepared the Beep Pakistan application to optimise communication and operational efficiency within government organisations.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the Beep Pakistan application comprises features including document sharing, secured messaging, quick audio, video and conference calls, and its data will be securely hosted in Pakistan.

He said that intially after one-month test run it will be open for use for all government officers and officials. On successful use at government level, the application will also be open for the masses after one year, he added.

The minister further said that Beep Pakistan application is aimed at to secure and efficient digital communication among the government officers and the employees.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said this application strives to revolutionize how government employees communicate and enhance their productivity by adopting modern and efficient e-governance practices.

He delighted to announce that the ministry is taking another stride towards more efficient and sustainable government.

The Federal Minister for IT also lauded the efforts of National Information Technology Board.

About digital Pakistan, he said the Ministry of IT is committed to the fulfillment of Digital Pakistan vision. Steps are underway for ending the digital divide, he maintained.

CEO National Information Technology Board Babar Majeed Bhatti, MD NTC Meraj Gul and Additional Secretary, MoITT Ms. Aisha Humera Moriani also addressed the ceremony.