Bees, Business, and Bonding: A Mother-Daughter Partnership in the World of Honey Production

The Hunza-born ambitious entrepreneur Nosheen Barkat is a founder of the local honey brand ‘Asqurr’. Nosheen works tirelessly to empower women in her community through honey bee farming with her mother.

Nosheen comes from a family of beekeepers, realized the potential of honey bee farming as a means of empowering women and decided to take the lead in promoting it. She works alongside her mother to train and support local women in the area to become successful beekeepers.

“I want to show women in my community that they are capable of achieving great things,” Nosheen said. “Honey bee farming is a unique and valuable skill that can bring financial stability and independence to women.”

Through her efforts, Nosheen has helped many women in Hunza to earn a steady income. She has also helped to create a market for locally produced honey, and aims to boost the local economy through her business.

Nosheen’s work has not gone unnoticed, and she has received recognition and support from various organizations. Her determination and dedication to empowering women through honey bee farming serve as an inspiration to many in the community.

“I am proud of the work that I am doing and the impact it is having on the lives of women in my community,” Nosheen said. “I hope to continue to promote honey bee farming as a means of empowering women and building a stronger, more sustainable community.”

