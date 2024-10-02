Michael Keaton achieves career milestone with ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Box Office success

As filmmaker Tim Burton’s legacy sequel ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ has crossed the $350 million mark in its worldwide collection, this comes as a personal Box Office milestone for award-winning actor Michael Keaton, in his career spanning five decades.

Having starred in big-money films like ‘Batman’, ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Toy Story’, ‘Dumbo’ and others, Emmy and Golden Globes-winning veteran Michael Keaton has got a final push from the massive Box Office success of his latest release ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, to achieve a personal milestone of 50-year-long career.

With the $375 million+ worldwide haul of ‘Beetlejuice 2’, Keaton has moved past the $7 billion mark in his Box Office revenue, solidified with blockbuster franchise titles like ‘Minions’, ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, which remain the top 3 of his highest-grossing movies.

However, the career-defining superhero movie ‘Batman’ (1989), which gained Keaton a wider stardom and $411 million in his personal Box Office tally, is still his biggest movie as the lead star.

As the horror-comedy continues to perform well at the ticket windows in week 4, it will be interesting to see if it surpasses ‘Batman’ to become 5th biggest film of Keaton’s career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is also awaiting the release of his next comedy film ‘Goodrich’, scheduled to hit theatres on October 18.

The ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel, released 36 years apart from Burton’s original horror-comedy, stars Keaton, along with Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Jenna Ortega.