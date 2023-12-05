Beggar carrying Rs100,000 cash dies of starvation

A beggar in his 50s reportedly died of starvation at a hospital in India’s Valsad city while the police recovered bundles of notes worth Rs1.14 lakh from his possession.

According to the reports, the beggar was admitted to the Valsad Civil Hospital on Sunday where he died shortly after. The post-mortem report stated hunger as the cause of death.

The unidentified beggar was shifted to the hospital after being examined by the emergency service team after being called by a shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper spotted the man lying at the same place for the last couple of days on a roadside near Gandhi Library, The Indian Express reported.

The emergency medical technician told the media that they found worth Rs 1.14 lakh from his possession which contains 38 Indian currency notes of Rs 500, 83 notes of Rs 200, 537 currency notes of Rs 100, and other notes of Rs 20 and 10.

All these notes were piled and wrapped in small plastic bags his sweater pocket, and his pant pockets. The cash was handed over to the Valsad town police.

A doctor said that they started treatment of the beggar but he died after one hour. He had not eaten anything in the last couple of days.