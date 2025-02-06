Behbood Savings Certificates: Latest profit rate; Eebruary 2025

The National Savings also known as Qaumi Bachat revised Behbood Savings Certificates (BSCs) profit rate downward amid declining inflation and upbeat economic signs with effect from February 1, 2025.

The decrease came in due to the decrease in inflation and positive indicators as the State Bank of Pakistan also slashed policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent, effective from December 17, 2024.

People can buy the Qaumi Bachat’s Behbood Savings Certificates from any nearby branch of the Qaumi Bachat Bank across Pakistan.

Launched in 2003, Behbood Savings Certificates are a financial scheme tailored to the needs of widows, senior citizens, and disabled persons

Initially designed for widows and the elderly in 2003, the scheme was extended to disabled persons and special minors with disability (through guardians) in 2004.

Offering investment options from Rs. 5,000 to a maximum of 75 lakhs, as they provide a secure and profitable way to save. Investors benefit from monthly profit payments directly credited to their linked savings account.

The denominations of the certificates are Rs5,000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, and Rs1,000,000.

Investment Limit

The maximum investment amount for an individual is Rs7.5 million, while the maximum for joint investors is Rs15 million.

Certificates Profit February 2025

The government has set the Behbood Savings Certificate profit rates at 13.68 percent as per the most recent adjustment. This implies that individuals might make a profit of Rs. 1,140 per month on an investment of Rs. 100,000.