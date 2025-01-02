Behbood Savings Certificates: Latest profit rate for January 2025

The National Savings also known as Qaumi Bachat revised Behbood Savings Certificates (BSCs) profit rate downward amid declining inflation and upbeat economic signs.

The decrease came in due to the decrease in inflation and positive indicators.

The profit rate on the investment certificates was decreased by 0.24 percent, with effect from November 4, 2024, meaning that the investors will get less profit starting from the running month.

People can buy the Qaumi Bachat’s Behbood Savings Certificates from any nearby branch of the Qaumi Bachat Bank across Pakistan.

Launched in 2003, Behbood Savings Certificates are a financial scheme tailored to the needs of widows, senior citizens, and disabled persons

Initially designed for widows and the elderly in 2003, the scheme was extended to disabled persons and special minors with disability (through guardians) in 2004.

Offering investment options from Rs. 5,000 to a maximum of 75 lakhs, as they provide a secure and profitable way to save. Investors benefit from monthly profit payments directly credited to their linked savings account.

The denominations of the Behbood Savings Certificates are Rs5,000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, and Rs1,000,000.

Investment Limit

The maximum investment amount for an individual is Rs7.5 million, while the maximum for joint investors is Rs15 million.

Certificates Profit 2025

The profit rates on Bahbood certificates were updated by Qaumi Bachat Bank in November 2024, and as of January 2025, they remain unchanged.

The profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates have been set at 13.92 percent, or Rs1,160, for every Rs100,000 invested.

Recall that the profit made on Bahbood Certificates is not subject to withholding tax. Additionally, the certificate is not subject to zakat collection.