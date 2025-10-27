Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate margin, October 2025

The National Savings Centre (Qaumi Bachat Bank) continues to offer an attractive monthly profit on Behbood Savings Certificates, one of Pakistan’s most popular investment options for widows, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

The profit rates, last revised in July 2025, remain unchanged as of October 2025, providing a stable return for small and medium investors.

Launched in 2003 to support widows and elderly citizens, the Behbood Savings Scheme was later extended in 2004 to include persons with disabilities and special minors through their guardians. The scheme is widely regarded as one of the most secure and rewarding investment avenues for fixed-income individuals.

The certificates are available in denominations of Rs5,000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, and Rs1,000,000.

Profit Rate and Monthly Earnings

The government has set the profit rate at 12.96% per annum. This translates to a monthly profit of Rs1,080 on every Rs100,000 invested.

With consistent payouts and government-backed security, the Behbood Savings Certificates remain a preferred choice for Pakistanis seeking stable, risk-free income amid economic uncertainty.

Investment Limit

Maximum investment for a single person: Rs7.5 million

Maximum investment for joint investors: Rs15 million

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official National Savings website, the following individuals can purchase Behbood Savings Certificates:

Senior citizens aged 60 years or above

Widows (as long as they remain unmarried)

Joint investors falling under the above two categories

Disabled persons holding a CNIC with a disability logo, and special minors through their guardians