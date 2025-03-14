Beijing Underpass incident: Offices of security company sealed

LAHORE: In a significant development related to the Beijing Underpass incident, the Punjab Home Department has sealed the offices of a private security company whose guards were involved in firing on a citizen, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident took place on Lahore’s Canal Road near the Beijing Underpass, where a Lahore citizen was attacked by security guards in a double cabin vehicle for allegedly not giving way. The guards opened fire on the victim’s car before fleeing the scene.

The Punjab Home Department has taken swift action against the security company, issuing show-cause notices and temporarily sealing its offices.

The company has been directed to submit a written response within 30 days, with the warning of having its license revoked if it fails to do so or provides an unsatisfactory response.

Additionally, the CEO of the security company has been summoned to appear in person for a hearing.

Viral video: Lahore citizen comes under attack by private security guards

A video that is now going viral on social media, the victim, identified as Imran, a clothing trader, was physically assaulted by the security guards.

Imran showed remarkable courage by blocking the attackers’ path with his car. When one of the guards attempted to fire a second shot, bystanders intervened and began recording videos.

Seeing the patrolling team of Dolphin Force, the convoy of the double cabin vehicles fled the scene.

The Dolphin police have seized the double cabin vehicle and three riffles from it. The seized vehicle and weapons have been handed over to the Mughalpura police.

The police is investigating the matter.