Beijing urges Afghanistan to protect Chinese citizens after bombing

BEIJING: Beijing demanded on Tuesday that Afghanistan protect Chinese citizens after a bombing at a restaurant in Kabul killed at least seven people, including a Chinese man.

China, which shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47-mile) border with Afghanistan, has close ties with the Taliban government.

“China has made urgent representations with the Afghan side, demanding that the Afghan side spare no effort to treat the injured, further take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

Six Afghans were also killed in Monday’s explosion at the Chinese Noodle restaurant in central Kabul, city police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

The blast was claimed by the regional branch of the Islamic State group, the SITE Intelligence Group reported, saying it was a suicide attack targeting Chinese nationals.

The Kabul police spokesman said the restaurant in the Shahr-e-Naw area mostly served Chinese Muslims.

Five Chinese nationals were also among the wounded, Beijing said, warning its citizens against travelling to Afghanistan.

“Chinese citizens and enterprises already in Afghanistan should enhance their awareness of prevention, strengthen security measures and evacuate high-risk areas as soon as possible,” Guo said.

Taliban officials have vowed to restore security to the country and are courting foreign investors to secure crucial revenue streams as foreign aid funding dries up.

Chinese business visitors have flocked to Afghanistan since the Taliban government took power in 2021 for the second time.

The following year, the Islamic State group claimed a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese guests.