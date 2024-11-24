Belarus delegation led by Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Belarus delegation led by the country’s Foreign Minister on Sunday arrived in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The delegation comprises eight ministers and 43 businessmen, belonging to various sectors including energy, agriculture and industry.

The high-profile delegation led by Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov landed in Islamabad on the eve of the visit of the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

They were welcomed at the airport by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan.

The arrival of the delegation came amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest in the capital city.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is leading a big PTI convoy towards Islamabad to stage a protest for the release of party founder Imran Khan.

The government, however, has warned the former ruling party that no protest would be allowed in Islamabad during the visit of the Belarusian President.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 25-27 November 2024.

President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

During his stay in Pakistan, President Lukashenko is also scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, and military leadership.

Several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

The visit of the President of Belarus reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus, as per the foreign office.

Expanding collaboration in modern farming techniques and equipment, enhancing trade ties and boosting bilateral commerce, security and defence relationships will also come under discussion between both sides.

Pakistan has expressed keen interest in cooperation in the tractor manufacturing sector, highlighting Belarus’s expertise in agricultural machinery.

Several agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries, fostering collaboration across multiple sectors and paving the way for stronger economic and strategic ties, the source said.