Belarus president ‘to visit’ Pakistan on November 25

ISLAMABAD: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is set to visit Pakistan on November 25, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation in diverse fields between both countries.

During the visit Pakistan-Belarus Trade Roadmap will be signed, the source said.

During stay in Pakistan, President Lukashenko is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and military leadership.

Expanding collaboration in modern farming techniques and equipment, enhancing trade ties and boosting bilateral commerce, security and defence relationship will also come under discussion between both sides. Pakistan has expressed keen interest in cooperation in the tractor manufacturing sector, highlighting Belarus’s expertise in agricultural machinery.

Several agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries, fostering collaboration across multiple sectors and paving the way for stronger economic and strategic ties, the source said.

The visit is seen as a significant step in enhancing relations between Pakistan and Belarus, with both nations eager to build a robust partnership.

Earlier on October 25, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko agreed to promote bilateral security and defense cooperation, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief and the Prime Minister of Belarus also discussed matters of mutual interest and regional issues.

The ISPR said that General Syed Asim Munit praised the role of Belarus for regional and global peace and expressed his desire to further develop Pakistan-Belarus military cooperation in the future.