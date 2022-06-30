Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
AFP

Belarus suspends visa requirements for Poles

test

MOSCOW: Belarus said Thursday it was temporarily suspending visa requirements for Polish citizens in what it described as a “good neighbourly” gesture.

President Alexander Lukashenko “has decided to bring in a temporary visa-less entry regime for Polish nationals” for six months, from Friday until December 31, Belarus border control said in a statement.

Poles will be able to visit border areas without the special authorisation previously required, as long as they give border agents a reason for travel and specify where they intend to visit, it added.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, has extended similar authorisations to Lithuanians and Latvians until year-end.

The surprise announcement comes four months after Belarus’ closest ally Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

It also comes several months after EU countries accused Lukashenko of sparking a migration crisis on his border with Poland after allowing migrants to enter Belarus, where they ended up stranded and unable to transit into EU member Poland.

Comments

AFP

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.