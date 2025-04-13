Belarus to share agricultural expertise with Pakistan, says PM

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said his latest visit to Belarus was greatly successful, highlighting Pak-Belarus collaboration in agriculture and skilled workforce exchange.



The Prime Minister, speaking to the media, highlighted Pakistan’s plans to leverage the expertise of Belarus in agriculture through the collaboration of both countries for manufacturing agricultural machinery.

Pak-Belarus collaboration is likely to improve the agricultural productivity of Pakistan and upgrade its farming practices.

Shehbaz Sharif also noted the mineral wealth of Pakistan and expressed his visit to a Belarusian factory that specializes in mining machinery. He is optimistic about future collaboration in this sector, which could solve Pakistan’s unused mineral resources.

An important understanding was also discussed and announced to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus based on merit. This step aims to deliver employment opportunities for Pakistani workers while contributing to the nation-building efforts of Belarus.

Shehbaz Sharif repeated his promise to national progress, stating, “Pakistan is rapidly moving towards success under the guidance and leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

The recent visit is a new chapter in Pak-Belarus collaboration and relations, with agreements spanning agriculture, skilled workforce exchange, and mineral exploration.

Earlier, Pakistan and Belarus signed a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, commerce and environmental protection.

The accords were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Belarus, following his meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the delegation-level talks between the two sides encompassing discussions on different areas of cooperation as well as regional and international matters.

The two leaders witnessed the ceremony as ministers from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents.

The two sides signed a Program (Roadmap) of the Military-Technical Cooperation between the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense Production for 2025-2027.