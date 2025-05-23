Belgium’s future queen faces Harvard foreign student ban

BRUSSELS: Princess Elisabeth, the 23-year-old future queen of Belgium, has just completed her first year at Harvard University but the ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on foreign students studying there could jeopardise her continued studies.

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students on Thursday, and is forcing current foreign students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status in the U.S., while also threatening to expand the crackdown to other colleges.

“Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration’s) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation,” the Belgian Royal Palace’s spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said.

“We are analyzing this at the moment and will let things settle. A lot can still happen in the coming days and weeks,” the Palace’s communication director, Xavier Baert, added.

Elisabeth is studying Public Policy at Harvard, a two-year master’s degree program that according to the university’s website broadens students’ perspectives and sharpens their skills for “successful career in public service”.

The princess is heir to the Belgian throne, as the eldest of four children born to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Before attending Harvard, she earned a degree in history and politics from the UK’s Oxford University.

Harvard said on Thursday the move by the Trump administration – which affects thousands of students – was illegal and amounted to retaliation.

A U.S. judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students, a move that ratcheted up White House efforts to conform practices in academia to President Donald Trump’s policies.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs’ order provides temporary relief to the thousands of international students who were faced with being forced to transfer under a policy that the Ivy League school called part of the administration’s broader effort to retaliate against it for refusing to “surrender its academic independence.”