Russia Ukraine conflict: Bella Hadid condemns Putin’s actions

Supermodel Bella Hadid addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, condemns actions by President Vladimir Putin.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Bella Hadid shared a series of stories on her official handle to extend her support to those affected. With a screengrab of distressing news, Bella wrote: “My heart is hurting for the Ukraine and all those affected by this unimaginable reality.”

American supermodel who is known to use her voice for social issues further condemned the actions by the Russian President dubbing them as ‘threat to democratic world’. “Putin’s actions are a threat to every democratic country in the world and must be stopped.” “I pray that the support other countries provide can give Ukrainians what they have voted for and deserve. Peace, Peace, Peace.”

Furthermore, she shared a series of screengrabs to disseminate the information helpful for victims to get refuge in other countries.

Bella Hadid who enjoys a huge following from over a 50million Instagrammers uses the platform quite often to raise her voice against social issues.

Earlier this month, Hadid voiced her support to the Otago high school girl, by criticizing several countries including India, France for Muslim discrimination.

“Brings tears to my eyes… It makes me angry and sick to my stomach. We need to change this mindset of immediate judgement… being Muslim , or being anything other than white in general, does not equal being a threat or different than anyone else,” she noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

In the same post, she also termed ‘current world’ as ‘islamophobic’.

Comments