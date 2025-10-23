Bella Hadid shares intimate peeks into her birthday celebration with boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid has delighted her fans with intimate glimpses into her love life.

The catwalk queen took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 22, to share a carousel of sweet images from the celebration of her 29th birthday, which was on October 9.

She kicked off her post with a cute photo of herself sitting alone at a bar with a birthday cake topped with “29” candles placed atop a cake stand.

Bella’s also post included a blurry photo of her boyfriend Adan Banuelos taken in a bar, where he could be seen smiling as he walked toward the camera carrying two red balloons.

Meanwhile, another featured the two of them resting their feet on an outdoor fire pit, overlooking a river.

Other photos in the carousel featured horses participating in competitions and running freely on a ranch.

“Birthday week… Flying straight from this kind of Love into the VS show two years in a row …. Makes me feel so grateful for my Texas family and loved ones… thankful to God for these moments,” she wrote along the photos.

The model further added, “You make me feel so so loved even when we’re showing. Lucky Girl … 29.”

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos, who first met at a horse show, has been dating since October 2023.