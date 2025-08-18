Bella Ramsey shares idea for next project with Pedro Pascal

Actor Bella Ramsey has shared what movie they would like to do with Pedro Pascal after his exit from ‘The Last of Us.’

The two actors famously starred in season 1 of the hit show and later reprised their roles in the second season.

However, Pedro Pascal had a reduced role in ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 as his character, Joel, dies early in the show.

Bella Ramsey has now revealed that she would like to do a heist movie with the actor.

“I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together,” the actor said in a recent interview with a US media outlet.

Since the two actors shared a close bond on ‘The Last of Us’ sets, the actor is frequently asked about Pedro Pascal.

“It’s, ‘How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?’. That’s mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, ‘Yes.’…He’s here and I have not seen him in so long. I’m looking around, trying to find him,” Bella Ramsey said.

Read more: Bella Ramsey to headline Daisy Haggard’s directorial debut ‘Maya’

The actor revealed that they remain in contact despite their time together on set ending with the death of Joel in season 2 of the show.

“Most of our texts consist of, ‘Where in the world are you? I’m here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other,” Ramsey added.

It is worth noting here that the actor has been nominated for an Emmy for the second time for playing Ellie on ‘The Last of Us.’

While the show has been renewed for a third season, the actor denied having read any script or knowledge about when filming will begin on the next season.