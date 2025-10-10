Beloved Loyola Chicago chaplain Sister Jean dies at 103

The chaplain for the men’s basketball team at Loyola Chicago, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, has died at the age of 106.

The development was confirmed by the team as well as local media.

She rose to international fame and became the most talked-about celebrity during her team’s unbelievable run to the 2018 NCAA Final Four.

Sister Jean stepped down from her official role in August, citing health issues.

As per university officials, Sister Jean remained associated with the institute as an advisor.

In a touching tribute, Mark, the president of Loyola, said, “In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff.”

“Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us,” Reed said.

She was the biggest support of her team.

When they suffered a defeat against Michigan in the national semifinals, the players received consolation from their biggest cheerleader.

Loyola’ Donte Ingram, after hitting one of the biggest shots in school history, paid a heartfelt tribute to Sister Jean, saying, “Sister Jean, she has meant so much to me personally and obviously the team.”

Sister Jean who was born as Dolores Bertha Schmidt on August 21, 1919. She took the name Sister Jean Dolores in 1937.