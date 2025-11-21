Beloved Warner Bros. Publicity Head Robert Pietranton passed away in LA

A highly regarded publicity executive at Warner Bros. Television, Robert Pietranton has passed away at the age of 56. He was at his home in Los Angeles when he took his final breath.

Robert Pietranton has worked for more than two decades at Warner Bros. TV, where he rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President of publicity and communications in 2021.

In the industry he is known for his steady leadership, strategic instincts and unwavering support of colleagues, he helped guide the studio through countless campaigns and crises.

“There are no words to describe just how much Robert has meant to everyone at Warner Bros. Television Group,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks.

Calling him “the heart and soul” of both the publicity division and the wider studio, Dungey remembered Pietranton as a trusted adviser, “our voice of reason,” and a cherished friend whose “kindness and warm laugh will be deeply missed.”

Pietranton graduated from Loyola Marymount University before beginning his career at Levine Schneider PR.

Later, he also joined NBC during the height of the “Must-See TV” era, followed by positions at DreamWorks Television and Sony Pictures TV before settling at Warner Bros.

Over the course of his career, he contributed to publicity efforts for hundreds of series, including major titles such as ER, The West Wing, Ted Lasso, The CW’s Arrow-verse shows, The Big Bang Theory, Abbott Elementary, and The Pitt.

Alongside his professional accomplishments, Pietranton was remembered for his generosity toward younger colleagues and his reputation as a dedicated mentor.

He is survived by his brother, Ryan, and nephews Michael and Matthew. Details for a celebration of life will be shared at a later date.