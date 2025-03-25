Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce

Hollywood actor-director Ben Affleck has opened up about his divorce from Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez last year.

The two Hollywood stars previously dated and were also engaged from 2002 to 2004. However, they later parted ways as Lopez married singer Marc Anthony while Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021. They announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July that year.

Their second shot at love lasted two years as the pop star filed for divorce in August 2024.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, Affleck addressed his marriage and divorce from the pop star.

“There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. The truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting,” the Hollywood star said.

Ben Affleck mentioned the differing views the two had in their two-year marriage, however, he dismissed any bad blood between the former couple.

“There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things,” the Hollywood actor said.

It is worth noting here that Ben Affleck has three kids from his previous marriage with actor Jennifer Garner, including Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Jennifer Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.