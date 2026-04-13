Ben Affleck enjoys father-son quality time at Daniel Radcliffe's Broadway shows

Ben Affleck’s bond with his son, Fin, was seen on Broadway night, earlier this week. The father and son duo enjoyed quality time together, attending Daniel Radcliffe’s one-man show.

On March 25, Ben Affleck was seen with his son, Fin, on Broadway night, enjoying quality time together, whilst they attended Daniel Radcliffe’s one-man show on March 25 in Manhattan.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and his middle child, Fin, were photographed arriving at the Hudson Theatre in Midtown Manhattan. Ben appeared in good spirits, even obliging a fan with a selfie outside the venue. The pair enjoyed the intimate one-man show featuring audience participation, marking one of their rare public outings together.

Fin Affleck has been embracing a relaxed, vintage aesthetic in recent months. The 17-year-old wore a black puffer jacket paired with baggy black jeans, completed with white sneakers and round reading glasses. Ben coordinated the look in a black peacoat, white button-up shirt, and brown boots.

Every Brilliant Thing is an 85-minute solo performance written and directed by Duncan Macmillan. The theatrical piece explores profound themes through a unique narrative. The show centres on a protagonist who creates a Post-it note list documenting life’s small joys, serving as a personal coping mechanism.

The production features audience participation elements, making it an interactive theatrical experience. Daniel Radcliffe’s acclaimed portrayal has made this one of Broadway’s biggest draws. The intimate setting of the Hudson Theatre creates an immersive atmosphere for viewers seeking emotional and comedic depth.

Fin Affleck remains one of Hollywood’s most private teens, despite their famous lineage. The child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has been exploring personal identity and style freedoms away from intense scrutiny. Fin previously debuted a distinctive new hairstyle, showcasing a modern fringe cut styled with playful variations.

The actor-director has been actively involved in his children’s lives despite his demanding career. This Broadway outing exemplifies his commitment to creating meaningful memories with his kids. The rare public appearance together sparked widespread appreciation from fans celebrating quality parent-child time in Hollywood.

Ben Affleck has been strategically balancing his professional and personal life. Just weeks prior, Netflix acquired his AI startup InterPositive for a reported $600 million deal. This major business win provided him flexibility to prioritize family bonding moments. He continues directing films while maintaining strong co-parenting partnerships with both ex-wife Jennifer Garner and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.