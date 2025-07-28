Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to ‘age gracefully in her fifties’

Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck is frustrated with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s sexy-girl image and hopes for the Latin popstar, now in her fifties, to age gracefully.

Currently on a roll with her new breakup anthems targeting Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, 56, reportedly has her ex-husband agitated with her attention-grabbing gimmicks on the stage, revealed sources close to the ‘The Accountant’ star, who wants JLo to stop clinging to her past and hopes that she starts embracing her age with grace instead.

Revealing Affleck’s thoughts on Lopez’s latest antics, an insider told a foreign publication, “She’s in her fifties and still so focused on being the sexy girl in the room and getting all the attention for that,” and suggested, “He would be more impressed if she could age gracefully and naturally instead of clinging so hard to the past.”

“He’s said more than once that she’s too talented and too smart to be leaning so hard on sex appeal to stay relevant. He gets that it’s part of the act, it always has been, but there’s a way to evolve with dignity, and he doesn’t think she’s doing that. From his perspective, it’s exhausting watching her constantly fight against time instead of leaning into where she’s at in life,” the tipster explained. “And the sad part is, she’s doing all this, and the tour still isn’t the smash she was aiming for… writhing around on stage like it’s still 2001 is beneath her.” “As far as he’s concerned, he wishes for her sake she’d let that go,” the person maintained. For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged for the second time in 2021, tied the knot the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August.

