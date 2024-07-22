Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘are not getting back together’

There is no chance of Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, getting back together, but at the same time, the two are not ready to officially announce their split as yet.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from foreign-based celebrity portals, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not trying to ‘work out’ their marriage anymore, however, the two aren’t prepared either to go their separate ways, making the separation official, confirmed the sources close to the couple.

“They are not getting back together,” claimed an insider talking to a foreign publication. “They have no plans to announce that they aren’t a couple right now. J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he’s just a different person to her now. They’re not trying to work it out,” added sources. However, the couple, who recently marked their second wedding anniversary apart, ‘have zero plans to announce this anytime soon’, they confirmed. The sources also shared that one of the main reasons Lopez and Affleck aren’t calling it quits is the latter’s three kids with his first wife, actor Jennifer Garner, including his eldest daughter Violet, who is quite close to JLo.

“JLo wants to be there for Ben’s kids. She’s changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she’d be doing this with Ben, and she’s not. Ben’s kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo,” the source disclosed. “Violet and all the kids have remained close to J.Lo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with JLo.”

Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002-2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially list marital home for sale amid divorce rumours

The speculations around their split initiated earlier this year when Affleck was spotted leaving a rental home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he had been living separately from Lopez. Insiders also claimed that Affleck feels his marriage with Lopez is over since he has ‘come to his senses’ now.