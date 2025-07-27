Here is what Ben Affleck plans to do about JLo’s breakup-inspired tracks

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially finalised their split earlier this year, after months of public speculation that began in 2024.

Now, as Jennifer Lopez continues her music tour, some of her new songs appear to reflect the emotional journey she’s faced since the end of their relationship.

According to Cinema Blend, Jennifer Lopez, 56, recently debuted new tracks during her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.

The lyrics in songs like “Wreckage of You” and “Up All Night” seem to touch on heartbreak and emotional growth after a difficult breakup.

One song even hints at dealing with a partner who struggled with personal issues, possibly referring to Ben Affleck, 52.

Lopez’s fans have connected the words to her recent split, seeing them as her way of expressing her side of the story.

Despite the emotional themes, Ben Affleck has chosen not to react to Jennifer Lopez’s new songs. Sources close to the actor say he sees no point in engaging in any kind of back-and-forth.

Instead, he is reportedly focused on moving forward with his own life and work. According to insiders, Affleck was aware that Lopez would use her personal experiences in her music.

Ben Affleck has known Jennifer Lopez for many years, and those close to him say he understands her artistic process.

They add that he sees this creative expression as part of how Lopez copes and communicates with her fans.

While some might think the songs are pointed, Affleck reportedly does not take them personally and prefers not to add drama to the situation.

Jennifer Lopez, who had to cancel her tour last summer due to personal challenges, is now performing across Europe.

Her new songs are not only heartfelt but also bold, with powerful lyrics and striking stage moments. It’s clear that she is using music to reflect on the past while sharing her strength with her audience.

Ben Affleck, meanwhile, continues to stay quiet publicly. Despite his name being tied to the meaning behind the songs, he is said to remain calm and unwilling to be drawn into any speculation.

For Affleck, it seems the priority is to avoid unnecessary conflict and let Jennifer Lopez have her moment of creative release.