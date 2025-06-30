Ben Affleck ‘feels sorry’ for ex Jennifer Lopez’s new flame

Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck is reportedly feeling ‘sorry’ for English actor Brett Goldstein, amid his speculated romance with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As the rumours of a budding romance between Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her ‘Office Romance’ co-star Brett Goldstein continue to swirl, her ex-husband Ben Affleck ‘feels sorry’ for the latter, a source close to the celebrity told a foreign publication.

“He’s (Ben’s) aware of what’s going on with her and Brett and doesn’t want to deprive Jennifer of the right to do what she wants,” the person said about ‘The Accountant’ actor.

“He thinks Brett should get out of it if he knows what’s good for him, but clearly he’s too swept up by Jennifer’s charms to see what’s happening to him. Jennifer is hard on guys and Ben can testify to that,” the insider added. “(However,) Ben is relieved she’s focused on something new.”

The tipster also mentioned, “He feels sorry for Brett – he can tell he’s a nice, unassuming character who will be chewed up and spit out.”

“She wants her men to conform to her over-the-top lifestyle and meet her standards of perfection, and that’s an impossible thing to ask of anyone,” the source concluded.

It is worth noting here that ex-fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were previously in a romantic relationship in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August.

The couple settled their divorce through mediation the following month, and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this year.

Also Read: Why Tom Cruise’s new romance is making Ben Affleck ‘uncomfortable’?