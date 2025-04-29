The one film that brought Ben Affleck’s father to tears

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has opened up about a deeply personal moment involving his father, Timothy Affleck, revealing the one and only time he saw him cry was over The Elephant Man.

During a recent visit to the Criterion Closet, a haven for cinephiles where guests select their favorite films Ben Affleck, 52, grew emotional as he chose The Elephant Man, David Lynch’s 1980 classic.

Speaking about the film, which stars John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins, Affleck said it holds a particularly significant place in his heart.

“It’s the first and only time I ever saw my father cry,” Ben Affleck shared, recalling the moment vividly.

Describing the film as “heartbreaking and beautiful,” he added, “It’s a movie about what it means to be a human being. And it’s tied to a very personal memory for me.”

Ben Affleck’s father, Timothy Affleck, had a difficult journey, including battling alcoholism. When Ben was 12, his parents separated, and Timothy moved from Massachusetts to California.

In a previous interview in 2020, Ben Affleck shared his admiration for his father’s recovery, noting he had marked 30 years of sobriety.

During his Criterion Closet visit, Ben Affleck added several other favourites to his bag, including The Silence of the Lambs, Traffic, and two films he starred in: Dazed and Confused and Armageddon.

Read More: ‘The Accountant 2’ director hints at Anna Kendrick’s return in third movie

Ben Affleck also took a moment to praise Denzel Washington’s performance in Malcolm X, saying, “There is not a performance I can think of that’s better than this… I remember walking out and thinking, ‘I want to be a better man.’”

The Accountant 2 star, who currently features alongside Jon Bernthal in the newly released sequel, continues to reflect on cinema’s influence not just professionally, but personally.

For Ben Affleck, one film in particular will always be tied to a rare and powerful memory of his father, and a quiet moment of emotion that left a lifelong impact.