Ben Affleck says his bond with Matt Damon has kept him sane

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has credited his success in Hollywood and in life in general to his best pal Matt Damon who he grew up with.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon grew up together before finding Hollywood stardom, and in a new interview with GQ, The actor reflected on how their friendship has helped his mental health throughout their shared stardom.

“I can’t speak for Matt, but my own kind of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone who I grew up with and knew as a child who was also going through something similar…” said 49-year-old Affleck, who burst onto the scene with Damo, 50, with 1997’s Good Will Hunting which they co-wrote and became the youngest people to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for.

“… Who I could reflect on it with honestly, talk things over with, be myself with, who I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why I loved him,” Affleck further explained about their bond.

He went on to add: “I often think of people who just become successful and then get thrust into this, and I think, ‘How do they do it without having somebody that they can talk to? Who they can trust? Who knew them before?’ It’s just been such an asset to me — and, I think, I hope, to Matt — this relationship that we’ve had.”

Damon also echoed Affleck’s sentiments, saying that he makes sure that their bond remains the same over the years.

“I don’t want to be his friend in public, you know what I mean? It’s way too important a friendship for that, and it goes so beyond this career or anything. You know, it’s a significant part of my life and not for public consumption in that way,” Damon said.