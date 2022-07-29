Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa confirms return of Ben Affleck as Batman?

Jason Momoa seemingly confirmed the return of Hollywood star Ben Affleck as Batman in DCEU with his upcoming movie ‘Aquaman 2’.

‘The Lost Kingdom’ – a sequel to 2018 DC hit ‘Aquaman’ – has been getting all the limelight for quite some time now, not all for a good reason though.

As happened so, the 2018 title had Hollywood actor Amber Heard play Mera, the love interest of Aquaman. However, with the latest developments in her defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, DC fans were not pleased with her reprising the role and several petitioned for her removal.

Although the actor’s role remains in the movie, her screen time has been significantly decreased by the makers and she will only be seen in limited sequences as reported. However, there is still some good news for the ‘Aquaman’ fans, as the lead actor, Jason Momoa who plays Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in the title, seemingly confirmed the return of fellow Hollywood hunk Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, in the movie.

Sharing a picture gallery with the actor on his social media handles, Momoa almost confirmed that the upcoming title slated to come out next year will see newly married as the caped crusader.

“REUNITED bruce (Wayne) and arthur (Curry). love u and miss u Ben,” Momoa teased in the caption of the social media post.

His further statement reading ‘all great things coming to Aquaman 2’ has fans wonder if Batman and Aquaman of DCEU are set to join hands in ‘The Lost Kingdom’. DC legions took to the micro-blogging site to share their excitement about this seemingly confirmed collaboration.

HOLY MOLY!! BATMAN IS SET TO CAMEO IN AQUAMAN 2 AND BEN AFFLECK IS BACK! I mean it make sense; Aquaman was supposed to drop after Flash with keaton being main Batman, but now its coming before so it make sense Still, excited to see the gang still kicking around in DCEU pic.twitter.com/Atzv1wj9SJ — SmackNPie (@SmackNPie) July 29, 2022

Did…did Jason Momoa just confirm Ben Affleck’s Batman will be in Aquaman 2?! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/A31auh1Xj7 — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) July 28, 2022

Ben Affleck being back as Batman once again proves he loves the role. The news is awesome about Aquaman 2, but an announcement with Ray Fisher reprising his role as Cyborg in The Flash would be even bigger to me. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Ω Ryan Ω #RebelMoon Era (@Snyder_Cut_240) July 28, 2022

me seeing Ben Affleck is now coming back as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2 AND The Flash. pic.twitter.com/F5bAiIwmuG — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 28, 2022

Warner Brothers when they see an Aquaman 2 Instagram post of Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa is more hype than their comic con panel pic.twitter.com/Y7tMif67RT — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that other than ‘Aquaman 2’ (if it happens), Ben Affleck will appear as Batman for the last time in the movie ‘The Flash’ which will come out in June of next year, while ‘The Lost Kingdom’ is slated to release in March 2023.

