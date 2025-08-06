Ben Affleck wants to ‘forget’ his marriage to Jennifer Lopez ever happened

Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck is furious over ex-wife Jennifer Lopez for releasing the breakup anthem ‘Wreckage of You’, while he struggles to completely erase his memory of marriage to the Latin popstar, like it ever happened.
While JLo is on a roll, turning her heartbreak into music, her ex-husband Ben Affleck is not at all pleased being the subject of her breakup anthems, including the latest one, ‘Wreckage of You’, which debuted during Lopez’s ‘Up All Night’ tour last month, and believes that it was a ‘cheap shot’ from his ex-wife.
“For him, this is a step way too far,” a source close to the ‘Accountant’ actor told a foreign publication.
“He’s already under big pressure with work, and the last thing he needs right now is friends asking him how he feels about J.Lo’s revenge song lyrics,” the insider revealed. “All he wants is to forget the marriage ever happened, but she’s going out of her way to keep making things awkward and miserable.”
“He’s getting the impression that she wants to punish him till the end of time,” the tipster added.
For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged for the second time in 2021, tied the knot the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August.