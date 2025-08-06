Ben Affleck wants to ‘forget’ his marriage to Jennifer Lopez ever happened

Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck is furious over ex-wife Jennifer Lopez for releasing the breakup anthem ‘Wreckage of You’, while he struggles to completely erase his memory of marriage to the Latin popstar, like it ever happened.

While JLo is on a roll, turning her heartbreak into music, her ex-husband Ben Affleck is not at all pleased being the subject of her breakup anthems, including the latest one, ‘Wreckage of You’, which debuted during Lopez’s ‘Up All Night’ tour last month, and believes that it was a ‘cheap shot’ from his ex-wife.

“For him, this is a step way too far,” a source close to the ‘Accountant’ actor told a foreign publication.