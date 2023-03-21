Ben Affleck recalls watching ‘Armageddon’ with his kids; THIS is how they reacted

Hollywood star Ben Affleck recalled watching his 1998 release ‘Armageddon’ as his first movie with two of his kids.

Hollywood hunk is back in the director’s chair for his next film, ‘Air’ by Amazon Prime Video and is currently busy with the promotions of the title slated for theatrical release on April 5.

Speaking to a foreign-based tabloid, Affleck shared his excitement to show his movies, especially the Oscar-winning ‘Good Will Hunting’ to his kids – now that they are grown-ups – to know their opinion.

Affleck also revealed that his kids watched one of his initial films as an actor, Michael Bay’s ‘Armageddon’ and quite enjoyed it, as they enjoy making fun of him.

“The first movie of mine that my kids actually sat through together was Armageddon because they like movies where they can make fun of me,” he told the outlet. “And they really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it.”

“But the first movie that I cared about and [was] really interested in what my children thought was Good Will Hunting, which I watched with two of my now three kids. It was interesting for me to watch them watch the movie and see how different their childhood is from what my childhood looked like,” the actor added.

“They were engaged and interested and that was on an artistic level, probably the most gratifying experience of my life.”

For the unversed, Ben Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, actor Jennifer Garner, including two daughters, Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and a son Samuel.

