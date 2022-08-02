Ben Affleck’s ex-wife speaks up over marriage with Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner is concerned that her former husband-actor Ben Affleck might relapse despite him being married to fellow celebrity Jennifer Lopez.

A source told a foreign news agency that the Requiem for a Dream actor is worried her ex-husband may get addicted to alcohol again.

“Jennifer Lopez will always keep an eye on how Ben Affleck is doing,” the source said. The actor is worried about him despite tying the knot with Waiting For Tonight singer recently.

The source said, “Ben Affleck clearly has a lot going on right now with Jennifer and all the attention that comes with their relationship, along with his demanding career, and of course, his kids,” added the source.

“He’s being pulled in a lot of directions — and that’s something that quietly worries Jen.”

The Hollywood actor does not have any problems with them being married. Another source said both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez get along well and have positive relations.

The report stated that Jennifer Lopez’s children Esme and Max, who she shares with former husband-singer Marc Anthony, get along well with Ben Affleck’s children with Jennifer Garner Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas last month. They rekindled their romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

