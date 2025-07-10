Jake Paul responds to Ben Askren’s emotional health update

Jake Paul has once again shown his support for former opponent Ben Askren, who is currently recovering from a serious health scare.

The former UFC fighter recently shared an emotional update from his hospital bed, describing the tough journey he’s been through after being hospitalised for over a month due to a life-threatening illness.

🥺❤️ Ben Askren speaks out for the first time. He saw all of the support 🎥 @Benaskren pic.twitter.com/gwv1Z2WPf1 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 9, 2025

Ben Askren, who previously competed in the UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship, revealed that he “died four times” during his health battle and has no memory of the events between late May and early July.

Despite the trauma, Askren remained in good spirits, thanking everyone who supported him and his family through the difficult time.

Read More: Ben Askren’s biggest comeback — And it wasn’t in the cage

The video touched many in the combat sports world, including Jake Paul, who had previously fought and defeated Ben Askren in a professional boxing match in 2021.

Jake Paul has not only praised Askren’s toughness but also pledged to help him financially as he recovers.

Shout out to Ben Askren. Just proved that he’s one of the toughest fighters of all time — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2025

In response to Askren’s latest update, Jake Paul took to social media to express admiration for the retired fighter’s courage, calling him one of the toughest athletes ever.

This continues Paul’s public support for Ben Askren, highlighting a deep respect between the former rivals.

Other figures from the MMA community, such as Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan, have also shared tributes, with the UFC airing a special video package for Askren during a recent event.

As Ben Askren continues to recover, the outpouring of support, especially from well-known names like Jake Paul, has offered strength to the fighter and his family during this difficult time.

Read More: Is Ilia Topuria the new face of UFC? Makhachev thinks not

In other MMA related news, former UFC champion and Hollywood actor Randy Couture has been airlifted to a burn centre following a serious crash during a practice session at a racetrack in Odessa, Missouri.

According to ESPN, Randy Couture was preparing for his debut in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) when the accident happened on Tuesday, 8 July.