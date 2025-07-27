Ben Askren reflects on health scare and road to recovery

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has returned home after spending several weeks in hospital battling a serious case of pneumonia.

Following a major lung transplant, Askren has now shared an update on his recovery and future outlook.

Ben Askren, who is now adjusting to life with a new pair of lungs, says doctors are confident that he can go on to live a long and healthy life.

He has been told that people in similar situations have gone on to do things like run marathons, which has given him hope for a strong recovery.

In the short term, Ben Askren is happy to be back in his own bed and spending time with family.

He said that home-cooked meals and being surrounded by loved ones have helped him feel much better.

He also thanked fans and fellow fighters for their support during his tough time, including well-wishes from old rivals like Jake Paul and UFC’s Jorge Masvidal.

While Ben Askren is disappointed that he will never be able to wrestle again, and will need to take medication for the rest of his life, he is grateful for the second chance he has been given.

He plans to continue making the most of life, something he says he’s always tried to do.

Ben Askren’s health journey has been challenging, but he remains positive about the future.

His story of recovery has inspired many, and he is focused on moving forward with strength and gratitude.

Also Read: Ben Askren’s biggest comeback — And it wasn’t in the cage

Earlier, Ben Askren explained that he has no memory of what happened between late May and early July.

His condition became so severe that his heart stopped multiple times, and doctors had to take extreme measures to save his life.

The illness was caused by a staph infection, which quickly turned into severe pneumonia. He was placed on a ventilator and sedated for weeks.

His wife, Amy, shared updates during that time and said she was praying for a miracle. Support came in from around the world, including financial help for medical bills.

In a video shared from his hospital bed, Ben Askren said he was slowly getting better.