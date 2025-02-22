WATCH: Duckett hits consecutive fours to reach ton in Australia game

England’s opening batter Ben Duckett hit back-to-back fours to reach his third ODI ton in their Champions Trophy 2025 game against Australia in Lahore.

After being put to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium, England faced an early setback as Phil Salt was dismissed in the second over of their inning.

Ben Duckett was then joined by wicketkeeping batter Jamie Smith, however, he too departed early in the inning, leaving England struggling at 43/2 in 5.2 overs.

Experienced batter Joe Root and Duckett then stitched a 158-run partnership to put England in a commanding position in their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The two batters took England to 201 in 30.5 overs before Root was dismissed after a well-made 68 off 78 balls.

Right-handed batter Harry Brook joined Ben Duckett who completed his ton in the 32nd over by hitting two consecutive fours off Australian pacer Spencer Johnson.

At the time of filing this story, Duckett was unbeaten on 135 off 121 with the help of 13 fours and three sixes as England looked to post a huge total on the scoreboard.

Before their game at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, England and Australia have faced off in five games in the previous edition of the tournament.

England have the upper hand, having won three games while Australia triumphed in two matches.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.