Ben Foakes hilarious video from IND vs ENG test goes viral

A funny video of England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes knocking down the stump while attempting to catch a fielder’s throw on the opening day of the first Test against host India at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is going viral on social media.

England scored 246 runs in their first innings after electing to bat. Captain Ben Stokes led from the front with a half-century.

The all-rounder top-scored with 70 off 88 with six fours and three sixes to his name. Johnny Bairstow scored 37, whereas opener Ben Duckett chipped in with 35.

India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each.

In reply, India were 119-1 and they trail by 127 runs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the standout batter for the side with his unbeaten fifty. The left-handed batter has scored 76 off 70 balls with nine boundaries and three maximums to his name.

A hilarious moment involving Ben Foakes bacame a talking point in the match. The viral video of the funny moment showed Indian captain Rohit Sharma flicking Mark Wood for a run in the third over.

The fielder at deep-fine leg threw tha ball at the middle and Ben Foakes dashed to collect it.

However, he tripped over the stumps and knocked them down. The incident left everyone amused.

India will resume the proceedings at 119-1 on Friday with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill batting at 76 and 14 respectively.

