21.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

‘Ben Stokes, Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup 2024’

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

England coach Matthew Mott said test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer will be given every chance to prove their fitness before Twenty20 World Cup 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

All-rounder Ben Stokes, 32, had knee surgery last month, while Jofra Archer has been hampered by a series of injuries.

“Ben, aside from his incredible match-winning ability in every department, gives us that ability to have a seam bowler in your top six that gives you so many options with your team balance,” Mott said.

“In terms of Jofra, you’ve just got absolute box-office pace, change of pace, bowl any over in the innings. Bowl your Super Over, bowl your last over when they need to. Him on the park is massive, everyone would agree with that.”

England, who will be defending champions at the World Cup, face West Indies in the decider of a five-game T20 series later on Thursday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.