VIDEO: Ben Stokes goes down after nasty blow from Siraj

Web Desk
England captain Ben Stokes collapsed on the field after copping a nasty blow from India’s Mohammed Siraj during the third Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

India have dominated most of the fourth day of the ongoing Test as they continued to take wickets, restricting the hosts from setting a big target.

England captain Ben Stokes arrived at the crease early in the innings after India dismantled their top order quickly.

After Harry Brook departed with the scoreboard showing 87/4, Stokes arrived at the crease to join Joe Root in the Lord’s Test.

As they attempted to build the innings, the England captain faced an injury scare after getting hit in the groin area.

The incident happened in the 29th over of the innings when India captain Shubman Gill introduced pacer Mohammed Siraj to the attack.

Read more: WATCH: Zak Crawley escapes scary injury in Lord’s Test against India

The right-arm pacer delivered a shorter length delivery as Ben Stokes attempted a pull short towards the deep square leg.

However, he was beaten by the pace and bounce of the ball, which went on to hit him in the groin area.

A video from the Lord’s Test showed the England captain getting down instantly while screaming in agony.

Ben Stokes found it hard to get up quickly and lie flat on the field, a picture of which is making the rounds on social media.

The left-handed batter’s 33-run inning came to an end when he was castled by Washington Sundar in the 55th over.

At the time of writing this story, England were reduced to 181/7, with Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse on the crease to lift the hosts in the Lord’s Test.

