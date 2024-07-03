“Had our foot on your throats”: Stokes hits back at Australian media outlet

England Test captain Ben Stokes gave a brutal reply to an Australian media outlet after it took a dig at his dressing room speech during Ashes 2023.

In an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) documentary series titled, ‘Ashes 2023 | Our Take,’ Stokes was giving a motivational speech to boost his players’ morale as rain interrupted the fourth Test when they were in a dominant position against Australia at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

“Everything we’ve done up until now isn’t going to stop because we haven’t managed to win the urn back,” Ben Stokes was seen telling his teammates.

“The reward for our work isn’t what we get but what we become. And what we have managed to do is we’ve managed to become a sports team that will live forever in the memory of people who were lucky enough to witness us play cricket,” he added.

However, his comments did not sit well with Australian media outlet Fox Cricket which took a sarcastic dig at his speech in the caption of the story it shared on X.

“…right, yeah, sure,” Fox Cricket wrote in the post.

Ben Stokes was quick to replay to the jibe and reminded that Australia was in a tough spot in fourth Test of Ashes 2023 and were only saved by the rain.

“Said this to the team who had watched it rain for 2 days when we had our foot on your throats, just tried to cheer up the disappointment tbh,but anyways rent free and all that,” Stokes wrote in reply.

If England had won that Test, they would have won the series as they defeated Australia in the fifth and final Test.

It is pertinent to mention that the next edition of Ashes will be played in 2025 in Australia.