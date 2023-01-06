Benami accounts probe: Suleman Shehbaz submits reply to FIA

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s son Suleman Shehbaz on Friday submitted his reply to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Wing besides giving a clarification regarding his stay in London, ARY News reported.

Suleman Shehbaz submitted the reply to the questionnaire sent by the FIA’s anti-corruption wing related to a probe into benami accounts of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The intelligence agency had lodged a case against the prime minister’s son in 2020. According to the FIA spokesperson, the case will be heard on January 7.

In December last year, an accountability court (AC) had issued a written order on interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a money laundering case.

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan earlier this month, was granted bail after he filed a petition for pre-arrest bail in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020.

As per details, the court had stated in a written order that Suleman Shehbaz should join the investigation and make sure of his presence in every hearing in the court.

The AC had ordered Suleman Shehbaz to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000 for the court’s satisfaction and issued notices to NAB till January 7.

