Benazir Bhutto: The Unyielding Daughter of the East

History is full of people who have rendered their lives for the cause of social justice, welfare, human rights, and democratic freedoms. But particularly in South Asia, where democracy has always been a victim of Martial Laws, and unfortunately, the institution of democracy has never been allowed to flourish. Therefore, leaders have had to sacrifice their lives to fight for democratic rights. Benazir Bhutto was one of them, remaining committed to the cause of democracy in the country despite the fact that her governments were toppled twice with conspiring plots.

BB was not just the leader of Pakistan but also shared the international stage with pride and prestige, representing over 200 million people.

She was born and raised in her parental bungalow at 70 Clifton, Karachi, where she received her early education at the Convent of Jesus and Mary. Soon after completing her A-levels, she left for Harvard University in 1969 to study Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. After completing her graduation, Benazir Bhutto went on to Oxford University in 1973 to study the same subjects.

After completing her education at Oxford, she decided to return home. At that time, her father, the late ZA Bhutto, was the Prime Minister of the country. She opted to work at the foreign office in 1977, but only for a brief period, as that was her passion too. Then, suddenly, the winds of politics started flowing against her father’s regime, and PNA (Pakistan National Alliance) started nationwide protests, demanding fresh elections under the new caretaker government and accountability for alleged election rigging. As soon as the movement gained momentum, ZA Bhutto was forced to initiate dialogue with the then-leadership of the PNA. Both parties were close to an agreement, but Zia Ul Haq had other plans, so he imposed martial law on the fateful night of 4 July 1977 and dismissed ZA Bhutto’s government.

Benazir Bhutto: A Symbol of Democracy and Courage

Benazir Bhutto not only fought her father’s trial but also took care of the Bhutto family. During Zia’s regime, she left no stone unturned to save her father from the gallows of death, but unfortunately, she couldn’t, and Bhutto was hanged on the early hours of the morning of April 4, 1979. She was devastated completely, but soon she realized that her family needed her support to keep the cause alive for which her father had sacrificed his life – empowering the people of Pakistan with their democratic rights. On 18 August 1987, Zia Ul Haq died in a helicopter crash near Bahawalpur, and then Mirza Aslam Baig took the reins of the Army and soon announced General Elections, under pressure from international powers. She stood again, reunited the broken rows of her father’s Pakistan People’s Party, and went door-to-door to mobilize the people.

Becoming the Muslim World’s First Female Prime Minister

Benazir Bhutto ended her 6-year exile and decided to return home. On April 10, 1986, from Lahore Airport to Minar-e-Pakistan, a sea of people welcomed her, which was unprecedented in Pakistan’s political history.

In the 1988 elections, Benazir Bhutto led the Pakistan People’s Party and contested the elections. She won 94 seats in the National Assembly and became the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan. After taking oath as Prime Minister on December 2, 1988, she chose the path of reconciliation with the establishment and did not seek revenge for her father’s judicial murder. However, in the game of politics, anything can happen at any time. President Ghulam Ishaq Khan used Article 58(2)b to dismiss Benazir Bhutto’s government, which lasted only 20 months.

Even then, Benazir Bhutto did not give up and decided to go among the people. In the 1990 elections, the establishment introduced Nawaz Sharif as the leader of the Islamic Jamhuri Ittehad (IJI). Benazir Bhutto’s party, the Pakistan People’s Party, had only 44 seats, but she chose to follow the democratic path instead of taking to the streets. Nawaz Sharif’s government did not last long, and the assembly was dissolved in 1993. In the 1993 elections, Benazir Bhutto was given another chance by the people, and the Pakistan People’s Party formed the government at the federal level.

Benazir Bhutto tried to implement her election manifesto; for the first time in Pakistan, a women’s police station was established, and reforms were introduced in government institutions. This was also the time when Benazir Bhutto introduced missile technology to Pakistan, which helped maintain the balance of power in the region.

Power struggles cut short Benazir Bhutto’s second term in power, and President Farooq Leghari dismissed her government on November 5, 1996. Benazir Bhutto had to make sacrifices for her family during her political struggle. First, her brother Mir Shah Nawaz Bhutto was murdered in Paris, and then her second brother Mir Murtaza Bhutto was killed in front of his home in Clifton, Karachi, in 1996, when his sister was the Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, Benazir Bhutto did not lose courage and continued her political struggle. When General Pervez Musharraf imposed martial law in 1999, Benazir Bhutto was forced into exile again. During her stay in London, she maintained constant contact with her party workers and managed the party’s organizational affairs with finesse.

Daughter of the East’s Final Journey

In 2006, Benazir Bhutto made a historic decision to put aside her differences with Nawaz Sharif and work towards a democratic Pakistan. This marked the beginning of a new era in Pakistani politics. The Charter of Democracy, signed by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, was a landmark agreement that aimed to strengthen democracy and ensure the smooth transfer of power.On October 18, 2007, Benazir Bhutto returned to Karachi after eight years in exile. Her homecoming was met with widespread enthusiasm however her life was under threat. As her convoy reached Karsaz, two explosions occurred, killing 139 people and injuring over 450. Bhutto miraculously survived the attack, but the perpetrators’ intentions were clear. The attack was a brutal attempt to silence Bhutto, but she refused to back down.

Despite the lack of security provided by the government, Bhutto continued her election campaign, determined to bring democracy back to Pakistan.

Last Goodbye

The Karsaz attack was a turning point in Bhutto’s journey, and it only strengthened her resolve to fight for her country’s future. December 27, 2007, was the ill-fated day when Benazir Bhutto was martyred in Rawalpindi. Before departing for the rally, Benazir Bhutto had an important meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Those aware of the situation know that Karzai advised Benazir Bhutto to cancel the Rawalpindi rally and informed her of the threats to her life. However, Benazir Bhutto deemed it essential to meet with the public. She was aware of the risks to her life but did not want to distance herself from the people anymore.

On the evening of December 27, 2007 when Benazir Bhutto finished her speech at the rally and sat in her car, party workers surrounded the vehicle. Benazir Bhutto opened the sunroof and responded to the chants of the workers. Meanwhile, the assassins standing alongside the vehicle got the opportunity for which they had been waiting. A suicide bomber fired at Benazir Bhutto and then blew himself up (it is said that another attacker was also involved, firing from a building on the other side of the road). After that, only screams and cries were heard everywhere. Benazir Bhutto was martyred, and our nation must have seen the subsequent scenes on television screens.

Benazir Bhutto’s legacy continues to inspire people around the world. She was a champion of democracy, human rights, and women’s empowerment. Her courage and resilience in the face of adversity serve as a beacon of hope for future generations.

Today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari carries forward Benazir Bhutto’s legacy, working tirelessly to promote democracy, justice, and equality in Pakistan. As we remember Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary, we must honor her memory by reaffirming our commitment to democracy, human rights, and the principles of justice and equality.