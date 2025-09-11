Sindh to issue Benazir Hari Card to thousands of newly registered farmers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to issue Benazir Hari Card to thousands of newly registered farmers across the province, Sindh’s Agriculture Minister announced on Thursday.

According to details, Sindh Bank has been authorized to prepare the Benazir Hari Cards.

Registration and verification of 80,000 new farmers have been completed, while Sindh Bank is expected to issue 50,000 cards by the end of this month. Every 20 days, an additional 50,000 cards will be distributed.

The minister explained that through the Hari Card, farmers will receive subsidies and financial assistance. He further revealed that the government has also decided to provide subsidies for converting drip irrigation systems to solar panels.

Farmers owning between 5 to 25 acres of land will be eligible to receive subsidized solar power panels. A total of 295 solar units will be installed on 4,000 acres of land under this scheme.

Under the cost-sharing mechanism, farmers will contribute 20 percent of the expenses, while the Sindh government will bear the remaining 80 per cent.

Read more: Farmers registration started under Benazir Hari Card

The spokesperson added that farmers can submit their applications to the Hyderabad office until September 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman during his election campaign on January 18 announced to giving a “Kisan Card” to provide relief to the farmers on the pattern of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the General Elections 2024 in Naushahro Feroze, the PPP chairman said that his party will form the federal as well as the Sindh government with the support of the people.

He said that after becoming the prime minister, he would increase the basic salary to two times.