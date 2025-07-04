NA body demands swift shift to digital payments for BISP beneficiaries

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has directed authorities to speed up the launch of the digital banking pilot project for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments.

The project, originally set to begin in June, is now expected to launch by the end of July, with account openings starting by 15 August.

The committee stressed the need to cut down human involvement in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) disbursements to ensure smoother, more transparent delivery of financial aid.

Members called for urgent reforms to Pakistan’s social protection system, pushing for a model that relies more on technology and less on manual processes.

In the 10th session held at Parliament House, the committee highlighted that reducing human interference will help improve the dignity and experience of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed that most backend systems are ready and procedural approvals are nearly complete.

Initially, the pilot project will run in seven districts, including Muzaffargarh, and will include features such as biometric verification, geotagged banking services, and simplified account opening.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries will be issued debit cards only when fingerprint authentication fails.

To ease accessibility, SBP plans to expand ATMs, introduce staggered payments, and launch digital wallets.

Testing for two-factor authentication and system integration is also in progress. After the pilot phase, a six-month review will be conducted before nationwide expansion.

Concerns were raised over how Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) recipients are treated at payment camps and banks. The committee was assured that steps are being taken to ensure dignity and secure access for all.

It was also recommended that mobile data repositories be linked with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to improve biometric reliability, especially in remote regions.

In terms of staffing, BISP revealed that out of 3,486 approved posts, only 2,347 are filled. The committee noted that too much reliance on deputation staff weakens the programme and increases operational costs.

The Finance Division explained that recruitment is subject to fiscal limits set by the IMF and is controlled by the Cabinet and Establishment Division.

The committee encouraged BISP to work with relevant ministries to resolve staffing issues and approved the move of BISP offices to under-served areas such as Munda and Balambat to better serve communities.

The session ended with a joint agreement to fast-track the digital banking project for BISP, with strong oversight to protect beneficiary rights and promote transparency.