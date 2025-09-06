Benazir Nashonuma Programme 2025 – Eligibility and Application Process

KARACHI: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched the “Nashonuma” (Growth/Nurturing) Programme across Pakistan.

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme aims to prevent stunting in children under two, improve maternal nutrition, reduce anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies, enhance awareness of maternal and child health, and increase the uptake of health and nutrition services.

Organized by the World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with BISP, UNICEF, and WHO, this initiative is a response to Pakistan’s severe malnutrition crisis.

Pakistan’s high rates of malnutrition (40.2% stunting, 28.9% underweight, and 17.7% wasting) are indicative of an on-going child nutrition crisis.

Such levels of malnutrition rank Pakistan the second-highest burden country in the region. The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are a window of opportunity to lay a strong foundation for later achievements. This timeframe is a period of enormous change characterised by a high degree of plasticity in the child’s neurological development.

Cash Transfer Support

To address the stunting prevention during the first 1000 days window of opportunity, BISP has designed a Conditional Cash Transfer intervention to increase the uptake of Health and Nutrition services of its beneficiaries.

Each pregnant or lactating woman (PLW) and each male child under 2 years will receive Rs2,500 per quarter.

Each female child under 2 years will receive Rs3,000 per quarter (including RS500 as transport allowance).

In return, mothers must commit to attending regular antenatal health checks and awareness sessions during pregnancy, consuming specialized nutritious food (SNF), and taking their children for immunization and regular health checks.

🔹 This cash assistance is in addition to the regular BISP Kafalat payment.

🔹 Special nutritious food is also provided to pregnant/lactating women and children under two to support healthy growth and development.

Eligibility Criteria

To benefit from the Nashonuma Programme, women must be registered in the BISP Kafalat Programme and meet the following conditions:

Either a pregnant or breastfeeding woman who has a child aged 0 to 23 months (under 2 years).

How to Register for the Programme

Eligible women can register at their nearest Nashonuma Centre, located at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) or District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospitals.

Please bring the following documents at the time of registration:

Woman’s CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card),

Child’s B-Form (issued by NADRA),

Child’s vaccination/immunization card.