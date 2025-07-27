‘Bend It Like Beckham’ director drops exciting update on sequel

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has confirmed that a ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel is in the works, over 20 years after the original’s release.

The film, starring Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra, was released in theatres in 2002 and was believed to have played a pivotal role in inspiring women to take up football.

Made with a reported budget of £3.5 million, the film proved to be a surprise hit at the box office, grossing around £60 million.

Over two decades later, Gurinder Chadha is taking a shot at a ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel that might see Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra return for their iconic roles.

“I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game,” the filmmaker said during an interview with a UK media outlet.

According to Chadha, the original cast has been informed about the development of the sequel, but they “obviously want to see a script before they commit”.

The filmmaker revealed her plans to bring back the original cast, along with cameo roles for current England football players.

“We’ve been part of changing the game for women, so it felt like this was a good time for me to go back and investigate the characters,” she said.

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ follows Parminder Nagra as Jasminder, a fan of soccer sensation David Beckham, who is determined to play soccer against the wishes of her parents.

Keira Knightley plays her friend Jules, who shares Jaminder’s lover for football.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was cast as the fictional Hounslow Harriers team manager.

Meanwhile, Gurinder Chadha did not provide any details about the plotline and characters for the ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel.