Benedict Cumberbatch wishes to see an Indian superhero in MCU

Doctor Stephen Strange of Marvel – Benedict Cumberbatch heaped praises on the Indian film Industry while he also expressed a wish to see a superhero from Bollywood being introduced in MCU.

Ahead of the big release of the highly anticipated ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which hit the theatres today, Cumberbatch interacted with an Indian media portal when he shared his take on the probability of an ‘Indian superhero’ in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Responding to a question on whether he considers the country as a competition for Hollywood or just another location minting large collections for Marvel, Cumberbatch said, “I don’t think the two [industries] are exclusive.”

“You know you’ve got a very avid movie-going public and that translates whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood. And I think that’s fine. There’s room for both. It’s not an either and or equation at all,” he explained.

“I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero,” he added when asked to name his favorite Indian actor that he believes can be a part of a Marvel movie.

Cumberbatch picked Bollywood’s King Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as his choices. “Khan is great,” he stated. The two have essayed superheroes in their Bollywood stint, SRK was seen as one in the 2011 title ‘Ra. One’ while Roshan has portrayed Indian superhero Krrish in same-titled series.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has released globally on Friday. The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olson reprising their leading roles as superheroes Dr. Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch respectively, while, Sam Raimi has helmed the project.

