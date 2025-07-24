What big honour is coming Benedict Cumberbatch’s way?

Benedict Cumberbatch, the man behind Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange is set to receive a major honour at the Zurich Film Festival 2025, where he will be presented with the prestigious Golden Eye Award for his outstanding career achievements.

According to Deadline, the celebrated British actor will accept the award in person on 29 September and is also scheduled to hold a masterclass during the festival.

The Zurich Film Festival 2025 is recognising Benedict Cumberbatch for his wide-ranging work in both independent cinema and major blockbusters.

Over the years, he has worked with some of the most respected filmmakers in the industry, including Jane Campion, Steve McQueen, Joe Wright, and Wes Anderson.

His performances have earned praise for their depth, skill, and emotional power.

At this year’s festival, Benedict Cumberbatch will also present his latest film, The Thing With Feathers.

In the film, he takes on the dual role of actor and producer through his production company, SunnyMarch, in collaboration with Lobo Films.

He plays a grieving father of two who must navigate personal loss and find a way to rebuild his life after the death of his wife.

The Golden Eye Award is one of the highest honours at the Zurich Film Festival 2025 and is given to artists who have made lasting contributions to the film industry.

This recognition highlights Benedict Cumberbatch’s impressive body of work, which includes acclaimed roles in The Imitation Game, The Power of the Dog, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange.

Festival organisers praised Benedict Cumberbatch as a versatile talent who brings depth to every performance.

His background in theatre and consistent work across genres have made him a favourite among critics and audiences alike.

The Zurich Film Festival 2025 will run from 25 September to 5 October. The event is known for celebrating global cinema and shining a spotlight on both established names and emerging talent.

With Benedict Cumberbatch’s involvement, this year’s festival promises to be one of the most exciting editions yet.