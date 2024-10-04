Benefits of holding Pakistan’s e-Passport

KARACHI: The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports has launched Pakistan’s e-Passport, marking a significant upgrade in travel documentation since 2004, ARY News reported on Friday.

Available nationwide since August 16, 2023, this new passport integrates an electronic chip embedded within its pages, making it more secure than the previous Machine Readable Passport.

The e-Passport contains personal details, biometrics, a digital signature, and a unique ID number, all of which are stored on a contactless NFC chip, enabling electronic reading.

Meeting United Nations’ ICAO standards, it ensures a higher level of global security.

Benefits of Pakistan e-Passport

With over 150 countries across the world using e-Passports, Pakistani passport holders will now have access to e-gate facilities worldwide, expediting border processes and simplifying online applications.

The secure document enhances travel ease and extends benefits to overseas Pakistanis, strengthening Pakistan’s global travel standing.