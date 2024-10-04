web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 4, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Benefits of holding Pakistan’s e-Passport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports has launched Pakistan’s e-Passport, marking a significant upgrade in travel documentation since 2004, ARY News reported on Friday.

Available nationwide since August 16, 2023, this new passport integrates an electronic chip embedded within its pages, making it more secure than the previous Machine Readable Passport.

The e-Passport contains personal details, biometrics, a digital signature, and a unique ID number, all of which are stored on a contactless NFC chip, enabling electronic reading.

Meeting United Nations’ ICAO standards, it ensures a higher level of global security.

Benefits of Pakistan e-Passport

With over 150 countries across the world using e-Passports, Pakistani passport holders will now have access to e-gate facilities worldwide, expediting border processes and simplifying online applications.

The secure document enhances travel ease and extends benefits to overseas Pakistanis, strengthening Pakistan’s global travel standing.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.