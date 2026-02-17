Benfica's Mourinho plays down Real Madrid return rumour before rematch

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho insisted he is capable of saying no to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as he played down rumours of a return to the Spanish giants on Monday.

Mourinho’s Benfica host Real Madrid in a Champions League play-off round clash on Tuesday, before the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

The 63-year-old Portuguese coach, who led Madrid between 2010-2013, has a clause in his contract with Benfica which would allow him to depart the club, fuelling rumours Perez may turn to him again next season.

Mourinho guided Benfica to a 4-2 victory over Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid in the league phase of the Champions League in January, leading both teams to face each other again in the two-legged play-off round.

“Can you say no? Yes,” Mourinho told reporters when asked if he could reject an approach from the Madrid chief. “Yes you can.”

Mourinho admitted he has a “great friendship” with Perez and a permanent connection with Madrid, but said the break clause was agreed because of the Benfica presidential elections which were approaching in November 2025, a few weeks after he signed his contract.

“I gave everything to Real Madrid, everything that I had, I did good things, I did bad things, but I gave absolutely everything and that’s all,” said Mourinho.

“When (someone) leaves a club with those type of feelings, I think a connection always exists… the fans think highly of me, and that is fantastic, but with this I don’t want to encourage stories that don’t exist…

“The only thing that exists is that I have another year on my contract with Benfica. It’s a special contract because it was signed in an electoral period.”

Mourinho said the deal was signed to protect a hypothetical new president, although in the end Rui Costa was re-elected.

“There is a clause that is very easy for both me and Benfica to break the contract, but the only thing that exists is the contract with Benfica, and there is nothing with Real Madrid,” said Mourinho.

“I would very much like to eliminate Real Madrid (from the Champions League), but I would like Alvaro to win La Liga and for Alvaro to stay at Madrid for many years.

“I think he’s a coach with a lot of capability and a boy who has Madrid within him, and with the personality to coach Madrid, which isn’t something anyone can do.”

Mourinho said he expected a different game to the one his side dominated in Lisbon against Madrid in January, and highlighted the power of Arbeloa’s side, record 15-time champions.

“The Real Madrid I expect tomorrow is the Real Madrid who are number one favourites to win the Champions League,” added Mourinho.

‘Spirit of revenge’

Arbeloa said despite his good relationship with Mourinho he was determined to reach the last 16.

“My objective is to eliminate Benfica, and after that he can win everything else, after that I wish him the best,” explained Arbeloa.

The coach would not reveal whether French superstar Kylian Mbappe was ready to start the game, after knee discomfort kept him on the bench last weekend in the win over Real Sociedad.

“Kylian came with us, he will train and tomorrow you will see if he plays or doesn’t,” said Arbeloa.

Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga said Los Blancos were out for revenge at the Estadio da Luz.

“I think we have to change our mentality (from the league phase game), we’re better on that front now, we have to attack and defend together,” Camavinga told reporters.

“We want to play a great game, because losing a game like that was tough for our fans… we want to win tomorrow with the spirit of revenge.”