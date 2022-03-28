Fistfight in Bengal assembly, 5 BJP MLAs suspended

Chaos broke out in the West Bengal Assembly of India as BJP and TMC MLAs got into a fistfight, five BJP MLAs were suspended after the ruckus, Republicworld reported.

The fight broke out after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members raised slogans over the Birbhum violence.

In a video of the fight, assembly members can be seen crowding the assembly floor, fighting each other.

BJP IT Chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter to share a video of the fight.

Malviya tweeted following the chaotic incident “Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide.”

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, along with Manoj Tigga and Shankar Ghosh, was suspended from the Assembly. Adhikari, reacting to the suspension, said that he would go to court if action is not taken against the TMC MLAs who incited the violence.

